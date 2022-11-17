News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star sent home by national team due to ‘fitness issues’

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has withdrawn from the Paraguay national squad following a 1-0 friendly defeat to Peru.

By Dominic Scurr
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 3:22pm

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Newcastle in the Premier League this season with eight goals in 15 appearances and headed into the international break fresh from winning the Premier League player of the month award for October. Paraguay did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but arranged two friendly matches ahead of the tournament.

Almiron started for his country against Peru in Lima on Thursday but was withdrawn at half-time. Following the 1-0 defeat, it was revealed that Almiron was experiencing a ‘muscle overload’ and ‘fitness issues’.

He is now set to return home and will miss Paraguay’s upcoming match against South America rivals Colombia in Miami.

The Newcastle player has featured in every league game for the club this season and assisted Joe Willock’s winner in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James’s Park on Saturday.

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
