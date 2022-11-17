The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Newcastle in the Premier League this season with eight goals in 15 appearances and headed into the international break fresh from winning the Premier League player of the month award for October. Paraguay did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but arranged two friendly matches ahead of the tournament.

Almiron started for his country against Peru in Lima on Thursday but was withdrawn at half-time. Following the 1-0 defeat, it was revealed that Almiron was experiencing a ‘muscle overload’ and ‘fitness issues’.

He is now set to return home and will miss Paraguay’s upcoming match against South America rivals Colombia in Miami.

The Newcastle player has featured in every league game for the club this season and assisted Joe Willock’s winner in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James’s Park on Saturday.