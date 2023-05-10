Newcastle United star snapped out on the town in ‘surreal’ fan encounter

Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was spotted on the Bigg Market on Sunday night following the Toon’s 0-2 defeat to Arsenal, however not in the place you might expect.

The Geordie left-back was not seen enjoying a post-match drink nor was he seen (sadly) singing his heart out at CosyJoes.

Burn was papped while marking his night in true Newcastle style, with an end of night kebab.

A fan posted to Twitter: ‘Bumped into Dan Burn last night in Bigg Market and all I could come up with is “Are you Dan Burn?”

‘Surreal.’

There was some confusion, however, about the nature of the Dan Burn sighting with the fan having to hilariously clarify: ‘Kinda looks like he’s taking a p*** on reflection.

‘To confirm, it was definitely a kebab counter.’