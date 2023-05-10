Newcastle United star snapped out on the town in ‘surreal’ fan encounter
Exactly what you want to see at the end of the night!
Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was spotted on the Bigg Market on Sunday night following the Toon’s 0-2 defeat to Arsenal, however not in the place you might expect.
The Geordie left-back was not seen enjoying a post-match drink nor was he seen (sadly) singing his heart out at CosyJoes.
Burn was papped while marking his night in true Newcastle style, with an end of night kebab.
A fan posted to Twitter: ‘Bumped into Dan Burn last night in Bigg Market and all I could come up with is “Are you Dan Burn?”
‘Surreal.’
There was some confusion, however, about the nature of the Dan Burn sighting with the fan having to hilariously clarify: ‘Kinda looks like he’s taking a p*** on reflection.
‘To confirm, it was definitely a kebab counter.’
