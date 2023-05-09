Trippier became the club’s first signing post-takeover in January last year when he moved from Atletico Madrid. Joining a team 19th in the table, Newcastle have enjoyed a remarkable transformation during his time at the club.

The Magpies are now major contenders to return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, whilst they also featured in their first major cup final for almost 25 years when they faced Manchester United at Wembley in February. Although they were defeated on that day, Trippier believes that game was just the start of the club returning to a place it ‘deserves’ to be and has stressed that fans can ‘dare to dream’ once again.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Trippier said: “The fans since I’ve been here have been incredible. You see the big banners they have, the Wor Flags, and the atmosphere in here is incredible.

“I always go back to the one against Arsenal at home last year, that was up there with the best atmosphere I’ve ever had in my career.

“They’ve had to go through tough times but now is a new journey. Now they can dare to dream.

“Their first cup final in so long, obviously we’re gutted we didn’t win, but that’s just the start. That’s just the stepping stone of where this club wants to go, where it deserves to be.

Newcastle United fans

“The fans are so valuable. This season when we’ve been going through tough moments and when we’ve needed them, they’ve always been there and reacted to the situation.

“Whether we go 1-0 down or we’re on top, we value them so highly and long may that continue of course.”

The club have come a long way since Trippier’s first outing as a Newcastle player in a FA Cup defeat to League One side Cambridge United. It was a bitterly disappointing day at a sold-out St James’ Park - but one that helped Trippier understand the passion that Newcastle fans held for the club: