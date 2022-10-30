Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s celebration

Newcastle co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with another win at St James’s Park thanks to a Callum Wilson brace and second half goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

A pre-match announcement revealed the couple were celebrating their anniversary, which was met by a warm applause from the majority of the 52,233 in attendance.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal with Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Since Newcastle was taken over by a consortium including Staveley and Ghodoussi last October, the club has picked up 70 points from 44 matches. Only five other Premier League sides have accumulated more points over the same period.

Brazil boss in attendance ahead of World Cup squad selection

Brazil national football team manager Tite travelled to Tyneside to meet with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimararaes ahead of Saturday's match at St James's Park.

The pair enjoyed a meal at Rio Steakhouse in Jesmond on Friday before Tite watched on as Guimaraes and his compatriot Joelinton started against Villa.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi embrace prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Guimaraes put in a typically dominant midfield display while Joelinton proved effective at both ends after starting on the left wing while also netting his first goal of the season.

Tite has until November 13 to submit a 23 to 26 man Brazil squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite withdrawing from the last Brazil squad due to injury, Guimaraes has established himself as a regular for the five-time world champions and is likely to be named in Tite's squad.

Joelinton has been in fine form for Newcastle over the past 12 months but is yet to be capped for his country and admitted after the match that the Brazil boss was ‘here to see Bruno’ rather than himself. Though with Tite getting a first hand look at the reformed midfielder, he could still be convinced to give him a chance.

England manager Gareth Southgate takes his seat for the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Villa also had a couple of Brazilian midfielders in action at St James’s Park with Douglas Luiz starting while Philipe Coutinho was an unused substitute.

Newcastle United fans and Callum Wilson send a message to Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate also made his second appearance at St James’s Park this season following the 3-3 draw against Manchester City back in August.

Newcastle have Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier set to be part of the England squad in Qatar while Callum Wilson and Dan Burn remain in with an outside chance of a call-up.

A detailed view of the Rainbow Laces substitution board during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

After Pope made a brave decision to rush off his line and deny Emi Buendia early on, home supporters chanted ‘England’s number one’ in reference to the United goalkeeper – sending a message to Southgate in the process.

But it was Wilson who took centre stage as he opened the scoring for Newcastle from the penalty spot after Ashley Young was penalised for handball in first half stoppage time.

Wilson then doubled The Magpies’ advantage after the break as he headed in from Trippier’s cross to net his sixth of the campaign in only his ninth appearance. The 30-year-old went on to play a key role in Newcastle’s third and fourth goals as he put in a stunning display in front of the England boss.

Harry Kane and Ivan Toney are the only two English players to have netted more Premier League goals than Wilson so far this season as the Newcastle No. 9 provided Southgate with some real food for thought ahead of next month’s tournament.

A suspension for Joelinton

Shortly after Wilson made it 2-0 to Newcastle, Joelinton pounced to net his first goal of the season and effectively secure the three points for Eddie Howe's side.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But the Brazilian’s joy would be somewhat short lived as he was shown his fifth yellow card of the season just over five minutes later.

Joelinton clumsily brought down Tyrone Mings and was cautioned by referee Paul Tierney. As a result, he will miss next weekend’s match at Southampton due to suspension.

Newcastle make six substitutes

Those playing particularly close attention to the changes made by Howe will have noticed that Newcastle made six substitutions during the match. Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin were all introduced from the bench in the second half.

Premier League rules stipulate that a team can make a maximum of five substitutions during three separate points over the course of a match. However, sides are able to make an additional change in the event of a concussion substitution.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced off with a suspected concussion in the first half. This enabled Villa to make one extra substitution during the match, an option they neglected to take as interim boss Aaron Danks made just five changes during the match.

But the concussion rule also allows the opposition side to make an additional substitution, should they wish. And that’s something Howe took advantage of as he made three double changes in the final 20 minutes.

Jacob Murphy’s gesture to Miguel Almiron

As Miguel Almiron made way after scoring his sixth goal in as many matches in October, substitute Jacob Murphy turned to the Paraguayan and made a bowing gesture to give credit to his sensational form in front of goal.

Almiron is Newcastle’s top scorer so far this season with seven goals in 13 appearances, his best ever tally since joining the club.

It was also the first time he had scored in three successive Premier League matches since joining the club.