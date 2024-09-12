Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Wolves at Molineux.

Eddie Howe’s side go in search of extending their unbeaten start to the season at Molineux, aiming for their third league win of the season. A 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur sent the Magpies into the international break in 5th place in the Premier League table following a draw against Bournemouth and a win against Southampton on opening weekend.

That win came at a cost, however, with Fabian Schar’s red card for a clash with Ben Brereton Diaz meaning he has missed both of their league matches and their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest through suspension. The former Swiss international is a hugely important part of Howe’s first-team and it will be a huge boost to see him back in the starting line-up this weekend.

Emil Krafth and Dan Burn have been a solid partnership in Schar’s absence, conceding just three times in those three games, but Schar’s performances ever since Howe took charge of Newcastle United mean he simply must start when fit. The 32-year-old is likely one of the first names on the teamsheet and Howe has previously spoken of his admiration for the defender.

“I think he has been incredible this year.” Howe said back in April. “When I first came to the football club I knew of Fabby as I had watched him a lot and I had an impression of how good he was. As you do with all the players. But Fabby is an incredible footballer, better than I ever thought he was and I rated him really highly.

“Some of the things he does on a football pitch we should celebrate as there’s not many centre halves that can do what he can do. The challenge for him, as always with the type of player he is, is to be as consistent as he can be. I think that’s been the hallmark of him this season that he has delivered that consistency and I’m delighted for him.”

Newcastle United have not won a Premier League game at Molineux since the 2011/12 season and have shared the points on five of their last six visits to the Black Country.