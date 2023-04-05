It’s a huge night of Premier League action in the battle for Champions League qualification with Newcastle United and Manchester United both in action.

Eddie Howe’s side head to the London Stadium to take on relegation fighting West Ham while the Red Devils welcome Brentford to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news making the headlines behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

New reports suggest that Newcastle are ‘still determind’ to sign a striker who they were heavily linked with last summer and the player’s valuation appears to have dropped from £30 million to £20 million. Meanwhile, the Magpies have also been linked with a current Premier League star but so have the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and now it appears Manchester United are set to enter the race for his signature. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, April 5:

Newcastle United ‘still determined’ to sign £20m attacker

According to a report from Fichajes, via EFL news site The 72, Newcastle United are ‘still determined’ to sign Watford striker Joao Pedro this summer. The Magpies were heavily linked with the Brazilian last year but were unable to complete a deal with the Championship club unwilling to budge on their £35 million valuation.

However, with the Hornets looking unlikely to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, the attacker’s valuation is reportedly set to drop to £20 million when the next window opens. United are unlikely to be the only club interested in a bid though and the article claims that Italian Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on the 21-year old.

Man Utd ‘turn attention’ to Newcastle United and Tottenham target

Per a report from Football Insider, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is now a summer transfer target for Manchester United. The England international has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United but also with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa among others.