Newcastle are expected to make a bid for Maddison this summer after having two bids rejected by Leicester last year. The 26-year-old is valued at around £50million after registering 10 goals and nine assists during the 2022-23 season as The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with a serious interest in Maddison after new manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly requested to sign the player this summer. Spurs and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season.

There were reports that Spurs had submitted a £50million joint bid for the pair but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hit back at those claims stating there is ‘no chance’ Spurs would submit a proposal of that nature and that no official proposal has been sent.

Newcastle are understood to have a slight advantage over Spurs in the race to secure Maddison’s signature having worked on the framework of the deal since last summer. The Magpies also have an unfamiliar incentive by being able to offer Champions League football next season while Spurs missed out on Europe altogether.

Maddison is currently away England duty with Newcastle duo Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia on Friday and Monday respectively.