Tottenham Hotspur target Harvey Barnes is the perfect fit for Newcastle United, according to John Barnes.

The winger is expected to leave Leicester City this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

And Barnes is potentially a summer target for Newcastle along with team-mate James Maddison.

Tottenham have reportedly bid £50million for Barnes and Maddison, but the club cannot offer Champions League football.

John Barnes – who had a spell at St James' Park during his playing career – believes 25-year-old Barnes is ready to play in the competition with Newcastle next season.

“I think Harvey Barnes is good enough to play in the Champions League," the former England winger told indiabetting. "If it’s going to be Liverpool, Real Madrid or another club, I don´t know, but he has the quality to play for a very good club.

“But he would be a great signing for Newcastle. He would be a very good addition to their squad.