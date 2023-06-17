News you can trust since 1849
Harvey Barnes backed for Newcastle United move amid Tottenham Hotspur 'bid'

A former England international believes that Harvey Barnes is ready for Champions League football – with Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Tottenham Hotspur target Harvey Barnes is the perfect fit for Newcastle United, according to John Barnes.

The winger is expected to leave Leicester City this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

And Barnes is potentially a summer target for Newcastle along with team-mate James Maddison.

Tottenham have reportedly bid £50million for Barnes and Maddison, but the club cannot offer Champions League football.

John Barnes – who had a spell at St James' Park during his playing career – believes 25-year-old Barnes is ready to play in the competition with Newcastle next season.

“I think Harvey Barnes is good enough to play in the Champions League," the former England winger told indiabetting. "If it’s going to be Liverpool, Real Madrid or another club, I don´t know, but he has the quality to play for a very good club.

“But he would be a great signing for Newcastle. He would be a very good addition to their squad.

“He’s got a good energy, a great work rate, and a really good understanding of the game. I think he would do a good job at Newcastle.”

