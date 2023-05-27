Eddie Howe has hinted at Newcastle United's keenness to reward Bruno Guimaraes with a new long-term contract.

The midfielder has been a revelation since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in January last year as the club fought to stay in the Premier League.

And Guimaraes this season has played a key role this season as the team has secured a top-four finish – and a place in the Champions League next season.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2026, and a new, improved contract for him has been on the agenda at United for some time.

Asked if Guimaraes was set for a new deal, United's head coach said: "I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually.

"The club will be very keen to protect their assets, and be ahead of the curve in terms of contract length, and make sure we’re in a strong position. But also recognising players who have done well, and rewarding them for their performances."

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, right, celebrates Chamoions League qualifcation with his team-mates on Monday night.

Guimaraes – who has scored five goals this season – reflected on his journey at Newcastle after the club guaranteed a place in the Champions League on Monday night.

“The first day I came here, I said I wanted Champions League, because this club is a giant, and the fans are just incredible," said the Brazil international, who has been troubled by an ankle problem this season.

“It’s been a difficult season for me, too many injuries. Many things this year, the World Cup, becoming a father, so what an achievement for me, for my family, and I’m just happy to finish the season healthy.”