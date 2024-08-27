Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are pushing to agree a club record deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the final days of the transfer window.

Newcastle were locked in advanced talks with Palace on Monday with claims that a near £70million agreement is ‘close’. That is according to Mail Online, who have reported that Guehi’s future is expected to be resolved by the time The Magpies’ Carabao Cup second round trip to Nottingham Forest has concluded on Wednesday night.

In the meantime, Crystal Palace host Championship side Norwich City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening with Guehi’s involvement potentially indicating where his future lies. The 24-year-old centre-back has captained The Eagles for their opening two Premier League defeats and with the club in need of some form of boost in terms of progression to the next round of the cup, could feature once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that may risk lowering his value somewhat in Newcastle’s eyes should they beat Forest on Wednesday. The Magpies have progressed to the latter stages of the Carabao Cup in each of the last two seasons and having Guehi play for Palace would ultimately cup-tie him from featuring in an important competition for the club.

Even if Palace accept Newcastle’s offer for Guehi, the deal still hinges on personal terms being agreed. The England star is understood to be open to making the switch to St James’ Park and leaving London permanently for the first time in his career.

Guehi has been Newcastle’s top transfer target for the final weeks of the summer window, which closes on Friday. United have made several proposals to Palace including a deal worth £65million including add-ons.

Any potential deal would break both Newcastle’s and Palace’s transfer record for an incoming and outgoing respectively. The Magpies’ current record deal stands at £63million paid to Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham last week, Palace have already lined-up a move for Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix to provide some much-needed defensive reinforcements - particularly if Guehi leaves the club this week.