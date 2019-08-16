Newcastle United striker poised for exit door
Promising Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen is set to join Carlisle United on loan.
The Gazette understands Steve Bruce will allow the striker to go out on loan to build his experience, with the League Two side set to land him on a loan deal.
Sorensen, who was part of the squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China this summer, signed a new deal in January after hitting form for United’s Under-23s last season.
The teenager came off the bench in the first game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, a 4-0 defeat and he started against West Ham United in Shanghai.
Sorensen – who had a frustrating loan at Blackpool last season – said earlier this summer he would let new head coach Steve Bruce decide whether he needs another loan this season.
“I’ll just wait and see what the gaffer wants me to do,” said Sorensen. “It’s not really in my hands.”