After being linked with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Newcastle appear to have turned their attention to another Chelsea player in 18-year-old Lewis Hall.

The Magpies have been assessing the youngster throughout the summer as one of the ‘creative’ signings head coach Eddie Howe has discussed. After spending £125million on the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, the club’s next deal is set to come in the form of a loan with an option to buy or some form of structured payment deal.

The Athletic have reported that Newcastle have submitted a new offer worth around £35million for Hall as they look to bolster their left-back options. It was reported earlier in the month that Hall had agreed a new six-year deal at Chelsea was close to joining Crystal Palace on loan for the 2023-24 season but this is yet to be confirmed, giving The Magpies an opportunity to swoop in.

While Chelsea have been reluctant to do business with Newcastle in recent transfer windows following enquiries for the likes of Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic andCallum Hudson-Odoi, Hall is understood to be keen on the move to St James’ Park.

Hall and his close family are Newcastle supporters with his dad coming from the area. The youngster featured 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, including home and away against Newcastle in the Premier League and was named as The Blues’ man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in May.

Hall faces stiff competition at Chelsea in the form of Ben Chilwell, Cucurella and Ian Maatsen at left-back while Newcastle could prove easier to break into the starting line-up.

The Magpies played Dan Burn out of his natural centre-back position for the majority of last season. Although it didn’t seem to impact the team too much with Newcastle finishing fourth in the Premier League and having the joint best defensive record in the Premier League, a more natural left-back option is preferred.