Newcastle United have revealed a new hospitality suite that is set to open St James’ Park in the next few weeks. Fresh off the back of revealing ‘The Rooftops’ that is based in the Gallowgate corner - a new hospitality suite that offers the ‘ultimate’ Newcastle United matchday experience - the club have teased another hospitality addition to the ground.

According to the club, ‘Wings’ will ‘Celebrate the greatest wingers of all time in our brand new hospitality suite. Enjoy a unique matchday experience as effortless style creates the perfect backdrop to every game.’