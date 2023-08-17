News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United announce fresh St James’ Park development set to open in time for Brentford clash

Newcastle United have teased another addition to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 17th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have revealed a new hospitality suite that is set to open St James’ Park in the next few weeks. Fresh off the back of revealing ‘The Rooftops’ that is based in the Gallowgate corner - a new hospitality suite that offers the ‘ultimate’ Newcastle United matchday experience - the club have teased another hospitality addition to the ground.

According to the club, ‘Wings’ will ‘Celebrate the greatest wingers of all time in our brand new hospitality suite. Enjoy a unique matchday experience as effortless style creates the perfect backdrop to every game.’ 

Wings will be situated in the Leazes End with prices for adults beginning at £325pp +VAT for Category B games whilst Category A games are priced at £350pp +VAT. The club aims to get Wings operational for the visit of Brentford on Sunday, September 17 (4:30pm kick-off) - a game that has been designated in the Category B section of the Wings’ pricing structure.

