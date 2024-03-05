Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's St James' Park club shop will be undergoing a significant refurbishment this summer as part of the incoming kit deal with Adidas.

The retail side of Newcastle is currently controlled by Castore as part of the kit manufacturing agreement signed in 2021. The club have negotiated an early exit from the Castore deal, allowing Adidas to come in for the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle have agreed a five-year deal with Adidas, understood to be worth around £40million-per-season. It will see the club regain control of its retail and merchandising.

As a result, the existing Castore-operated club shop in the Gallowgate Stand at St James' Park will be 'comprehensively refurbished' following the end of the 2023-24 season. The refurbishment will take place during the off-season between May and June 2024.

The proposed site plan for Newcastle United's new temporary club shop.

In order to protect jobs and continue the club's retail operations, Newcastle have submitted a planning permission request for the erection of a temporary retail structure on the St James' Metro Car Park. The site is currently not in use and sits adjacent to the existing club shop at St James' Park and the Strawberry Pub.

The temporary club shop will consist of prefabricated containers that will be able to be re-used for other purposes.

The proposed design for the temporary Newcastle United club shop.

The re-opening of the St James' Park club shop will coincide with the reveal of Newcastle United's new Adidas shirt for the 2024-25 season.