Bruno Guimaraes is hopeful that Newcastle United and Joelinton can come to an agreement over a new deal. Joelinton’s current contract expires at the end of next season and there are fears that he may have played his last game for the club should he fail to reach an agreement over a new deal.

However, reports from the Telegraph on Monday revealed that there is ‘growing optimism’ over a new deal for the Brazilian. If an agreement can be met, then it is likely that Joelinton will be among the club’s highest-earners.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Rather uniquely, Guimaraes was asked about Joelinton whilst on a Twitch stream as he teamed up with fellow countryman Lucas Paqueta to play Call of Duty: Warzone. Guimaraes and Paqueta have a long standing relationship from their time at Lyon together and the West Ham midfielder was even pictured wearing a Newcastle United shirt at Guimaraes’ house before his move to the Hammers.

Speaking on the stream, Guimaraes said: ‘I hope, I hope Joe will sign. I hope so.’ Much to the delight of Newcastle United fans, Guimaraes also sang ‘Geordies’ to the tune of Hey Jude by the Beatles - something that has become a regular feature at home matches over the past couple of seasons.