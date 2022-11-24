Newcastle United suffer cup shock as former West Ham United man stars
Newcastle United Under-21s suffered an early exit in the Northumberland Senior Cup as they were beaten 3-1 at Whitley Bay on Wednesday evening.
The Young Magpies lost the final of the county cup competition to Blyth Spartans back in May but suffered an early quarter-final exit this time around as they were knocked out by Northern League Division One opposition.
Goals from Lewis Orrel and Andrei Ardelean put the hosts 2-0 up at half-time before Newcastle’s Michael Ndiweni pulled a goal back in the second half. The 18-year-old found the net following some good work from Amadou Diallo.
Diallo, who signed for Newcastle following his release from West Ham United in the summer, came close to grabbing an equaliser for Elliott Dickman’s side as his attempted cross almost crept into the goal only for the Whitley Bay goalkeeper to tip the ball out for a corner.
United continued to push for an equaliser but The Bay countered in the final moments as Malcolm Morien’s shot sailed in off the post to make it 3-1, which is how the game finished.
A crowd of 629 watched the match at Hillheads Park as the home side progressed to the final four. Newcastle are the most successful club in the competition’s history with 39 wins in total but have won just one title (2018) since 2014. NUFC Under-21s XI: M.Thompson; Stewart (White 71), Bondswell, J.Miley, Wiggett, Carlyon, Ndiweni, Diallo, Ferguson (Stephenson 55), Scott, Crossley (Turner-Cooke 55).Subs not used: Brown, Barclay.Whitley Bay XI: Nash, Irons, Day, Richardson (Lister 90+3), Hall, Lowery, Neary (Groves-Forbes 69), Orrell (Hutchinson 78), Ardelean (Morien 76), Brewis (Patterson 78), Gilchrist.Subs: All used