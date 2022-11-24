The Young Magpies lost the final of the county cup competition to Blyth Spartans back in May but suffered an early quarter-final exit this time around as they were knocked out by Northern League Division One opposition.

Goals from Lewis Orrel and Andrei Ardelean put the hosts 2-0 up at half-time before Newcastle’s Michael Ndiweni pulled a goal back in the second half. The 18-year-old found the net following some good work from Amadou Diallo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diallo, who signed for Newcastle following his release from West Ham United in the summer, came close to grabbing an equaliser for Elliott Dickman’s side as his attempted cross almost crept into the goal only for the Whitley Bay goalkeeper to tip the ball out for a corner.

Jay Turner-Cooke of Newcastle United U21 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

United continued to push for an equaliser but The Bay countered in the final moments as Malcolm Morien’s shot sailed in off the post to make it 3-1, which is how the game finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad