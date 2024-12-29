Newcastle United suffer fresh double injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash - return dates
Tino Livramento missed their win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day through illness whilst Kieran Trippier, his replacement in the starting XI, was withdrawn in the second half after picking up a knock. With games coming thick-and-fast during the festive period, the Magpies have just a couple of days to rest and recuperate before their trip to face Ruben Amorim’s side.
Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury news ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Monday night:
Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury
Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025
Sven Botman - ACL injury
Botman made his long awaited comeback for Newcastle United’s Under-21’s during their win over Chelsea. The Dutchman hadn’t featured since injuring his ACL back in March and is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation.
Howe teased a potential comeback for the defender, telling the Gazette: “Yeah, he’s getting closer. I’m pleased with how he’s been in the last couple of weeks, he’s had various tests whether that’s in training or in the games that you mention.
“He came through another practice match on Saturday where he did well, he’s looking good. It’s just a case of deciding when we’ll reintroduce him to the squad.” Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24
Emil Krafth - broken collarbone
Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025
Callum Wilson - hamstring injury
Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25
Nick Pope - knee injury
Whilst it was initially hoped that Pope’s knee injury wouldn’t be too serious, the former Burnley man is now expected to miss the rest of December and may not make his return to action until January. On Pope’s injury, Howe said: “He’s doing okay.
“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25
Kieran Trippier - knock
Trippier came off towards the end of the win over Aston Villa having suffered a knock. He should be ok for the trip to Old Trafford. Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24
Livramento missed the win over Villa through illness but could be fine to feature against the Red Devils. Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24
