Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been handed a fresh double injury blow ahead of their trip to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tino Livramento missed their win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day through illness whilst Kieran Trippier, his replacement in the starting XI, was withdrawn in the second half after picking up a knock. With games coming thick-and-fast during the festive period, the Magpies have just a couple of days to rest and recuperate before their trip to face Ruben Amorim’s side.

Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury news ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Monday night:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman made his long awaited comeback for Newcastle United’s Under-21’s during their win over Chelsea. The Dutchman hadn’t featured since injuring his ACL back in March and is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation.

Howe teased a potential comeback for the defender, telling the Gazette: “Yeah, he’s getting closer. I’m pleased with how he’s been in the last couple of weeks, he’s had various tests whether that’s in training or in the games that you mention.

“He came through another practice match on Saturday where he did well, he’s looking good. It’s just a case of deciding when we’ll reintroduce him to the squad.” Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Whilst it was initially hoped that Pope’s knee injury wouldn’t be too serious, the former Burnley man is now expected to miss the rest of December and may not make his return to action until January. On Pope’s injury, Howe said: “He’s doing okay.

“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier - knock

Trippier came off towards the end of the win over Aston Villa having suffered a knock. He should be ok for the trip to Old Trafford. Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24

Livramento missed the win over Villa through illness but could be fine to feature against the Red Devils. Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24