Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash
Newcastle United have reportedly suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of Sunday’s match at Manchester United.
Newcastle £60million record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with Sweden last month.
The striker has missed The Magpies’ last two matches and is now set to miss the upcoming games against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Mail Online.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Difficult to say [whether Isak will play] at this moment in time, but I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”
No return date has been set for Isak so far but the news comes as an additional blow for Howe after winger Allan Saint-Maximin suffered a hamstring injury set-back after returning from the bench in last Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford.