Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Manchester United clash

Newcastle £60million record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with Sweden last month.

The striker has missed The Magpies’ last two matches and is now set to miss the upcoming games against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Mail Online.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Difficult to say [whether Isak will play] at this moment in time, but I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”