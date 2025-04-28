Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as Eddie Howe raises Anthony Gordon concern

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United comfortably defeated Ipswich Town on Saturday - but had to do so without the services of Joelinton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Joelinton was not included in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad at the weekend, after a knee injury ruled him out of competing. Instead, Joe Willock was handed an opportunity to start in a feisty clash which saw their visitors reduced to ten men just before the break.

A very easy second half followed as the Magpies secured a comfortable win to build momentum in their search for Champions League qualification. With four games of the season to go, beginning in Brighton on Sunday, Newcastle have their destiny in their own hands but know that they will need to be at their best in every single one of their remaining games to secure the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from Newcastle United and when those sidelined players could be back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Joelinton

The Brazilian missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town, despite training with the team all week ahead of the game. A knee injury was the reason for his omission at the weekend with Howe confirming post-match that the issue was similar to the one that saw him sidelined earlier this campaign and that he is off to see a specialist regarding the injury this week.

“[Joelinton] trained yesterday but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right,” Howe said on Saturday. “And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit.

“But he got to the point where he felt he needed a slight intervention. So let's keep our fingers crossed it's not serious.” Estimated return date = 04/05/25 v Brighton (a)

Anthony Gordon

Gordon was introduced to Saturday’s game off the bench with Howe admitting that the winger still isn’t fully match fit. Gordon hasn’t started a Premier League game in over two months, with his last start for club and country coming against Brighton in the FA Cup at the beginning of March. Estimated return date = 04/05/25 v Brighton (a)