Newcastle United suffer £160m triple transfer blow as striker search continues

Newcastle United prepared to walk away from Moussa Diaby and Alexander Isak deals

Newcastle United are reportedly set to miss out on two top summer transfer targets after growing frustrated with transfer fee and wage demands.

The Telegraph claim that The Magpies’ pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is now seemingly off the table.

Sweden's forward Alexander Isak reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier football match Sweden vs Czech Republic in Solna, on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The club have grown frustrated regarding the finances of the deals and are now exploring lower-profile alternatives who represent better value for money.

Newcastle had been quoted £60million by Leverkusen for Diaby while Sociedad suggested the only way to sign Isak would be to activate his £76million release clause. The Swedish international’s wage demands would also be in excess of £200,000-per-week and fall well outside of Newcastle’s existing wage structure.

United have already signed Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman this summer but are yet to strengthen in the midfield or attacking areas.

Newcastle United suffer Marco Asensio set-back with player set to stay at Real Madrid

Newcastle have also been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

Club across Europe were alerted to the 26-year-old’s potential availability this summer on a cut-price deal as he has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.