The ‘ebony’ striped shirt commemorates the 130th anniversary of Newcastle United Football Club.

It features a white club crest in the centre of the limited-edition shirt with a ‘subtle’ print pattern of the crest with ‘09/12/1892’ – the date Newcastle United was formed – underneath.

The shirt is now available to order via the NUFC Shop with adult shirts priced at £65 for a replica and £105 for a pro shirt. Junior sizes are priced at £50.

“The Newcastle United shirt has been worn by local lads dreaming big, international icons, last-minute heroes and fan favourites, with the 130 anniversary shirt paying homage to all those special players and moments throughout the history of the football club,” a description on the club website reads.

“The famous club crest sits at the heart of the limited-edition shirt, symbolising the passion, the love and connection between club, players and supporters.”

But it’s fair to say opinions appeared mixed from the Newcastle supporters upon the shirt’s release…

@MagpieChannel_: “I’ve never liked & disliked a shirt at the same time as much as this I’m a fan of the idea but the execution just isn’t quite there from castore. Could’ve been a lot better!”

@agbnufc_: “Is that attractive or ugly, I've never been more confused.”

@Bigfrankchippa: “That might be the most disgusting shirt ever made.

@AdamP1242: “Such a cash grab, there’s nothing on that kit that represents 130 years at Newcastle United