Newcastle United fans have been advised that a new safe standing section at Turf Moor will be in operation, one that will potentially impact visiting fans in attendance. The Magpies head to Turf Moor in search of back-to-back victories following a thumping 5-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

They again face a side battling for survival this weekend, however, the Clarets will be confident of securing a positive result after a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Newcastle United have sold-out their allocation of tickets for Saturday’s game - with some supporters being issued guidance over how the implementation of safe standing will impact them.

Away fans in blocks 17-20 will be in the safe standing section and will be given wristbands on the day to ensure overcrowding in that section does not occur. They have also been advised to arrive at the ground early in order to minimise any problems entering the stadium and their seats. Posting on X, the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) wrote: ‘We have just had a call from NUFC to ask people travelling to Burnley on Saturday to arrive early at Turf Moor. They’re trialling safe standing for the first time & there will be 2-3 blocks allocated in the away end for this. Those in this section will be allocated wristbands on arrival to avoid congestion in these areas.’