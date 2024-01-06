Sunderland v Newcastle United: Supporters are preparing to make their way to the Stadium of Light for the FA Cup third round clash.

Newcastle United are catering for their travelling supporters ahead of Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (12:45pm kick-off).

The first derby match between the sides since 2016 sees them meet in the FA Cup third round. Eddie Howe's last visit to the Stadium of Light as manager saw his AFC Bournemouth side relegate the Black Cats while Newcastle haven't beaten Sunderland since 2011.

Newcastle will be backed by 6,000 travelling supporters at the Stadium of Light. As part of Northumbria Police's strict safety conditions, Newcastle fans with tickets to the game must travel on a free return bus service between St James' Park and the Stadium of Light. All supporters must be at St James' Park by 10:45am.

But some supporters have been at St James' Park from around 8am. To cater to those fans making the journey, Newcastle have handed out free scarves, a breakfast bar and bottle of water ahead of the short journey to Wearside.