Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal will reportedly look to offload a trio of players this summer in order to raise funds to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park this summer following some brilliant form for the Magpies.

A release clause, worth around £100m was inserted when Guimaraes extended his stay at St James’ Park back in October. However, as confirmed by Eddie Howe, clubs have only until the end of June in order to trigger that release clause with any bids for him following that date at the discretion of Newcastle United to accept or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very few clubs in world football have the funds to secure such a move, however, with only a select handful actually with a chance of landing the Brazilian. Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for him, whilst PSG are also expected to be among the contenders for his signature if and when Kylian Mbappe moves to Madrid.

Along with interest in Alexander Isak, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Guimaraes with reports from Football Insider suggesting that they will sell a trio of players this summer in order to afford a move for the 26-year-old. According to those reports, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe will be allowed to leave north London this summer.

Nelson and Nketiah haven’t been able to displace any first-team regulars this season whilst Smith Rowe has often had to settle for a place on Mikel Arteta’s bench and has been an unused substitute in ten of their last 12 league matches. The 23-year-old, who can play on the wing or through the middle behind a natural striker, has been linked with a move to the north east in previous transfer windows - but no bid from the Magpies has been forthcoming for the former Huddersfield Town loanee.