Newcastle United teenager Garang Kuol is set for a surprise inclusion in Eddie Howe’s squad this month.

Following the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Newcastle will travel to Australia for post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur on May 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before facing an A-League All Stars XI on May 24 at the Marvel Stadium.

The matches are part of the ‘Global Football Week’ taking place in Melbourne.

Kuol, who represented Australia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners last season before being loaned out to Hearts and now Volendam. The 19-year-old has experienced frustrating loan spells so far and hasn’t featured in the Eredivisie since February.

He has been an unused substitute for the most part but has missed the last two league matches due to injury.

According to the A-League’s official website, Kuol has been ‘confirmed’ as part of Newcastle’s squad for the post-season tour as he prepares to return to Australia.

A statement released on the A-League website read: “Garang Kuol will grace the A-Leagues All Stars stage once more, albeit as an opposition player for Premier League giants Newcastle United.

“Kuol is locked in to travel to Melbourne for Newcastle’s showdown with the A-League All Stars Men side at Marvel Stadium on May 24.”

Kuol previously represented the A-League All Stars in a match against Barcelona as he came off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to the La Liga giants.