The 23-year-old is a boyhood Milan fan and spent the last four seasons at the San Siro, scoring seven goals in 130 appearances in all competitions. Tonali helped AC Milan win the Serie A title in 2021-22 and reach the semi-final of last season’s Champions League last season.

He has joined Newcastle on a five-year deal for a reported Italian record £52million plus add-ons.

Following the confirmation of his transfer, Tonali told the Newcastle club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

But it was on social media where the Italian international posted a heartfelt goodbye message to AC Milan.

An Instagram video showing highlights of his time at Milan was accompanied by a caption which read (translated from Italian): “Today I find myself here with a mix of emotions in my heart. As you know, I’ve decided to take on a new adventure and challenge.

“I begin by thanking the club that welcomed me and gave me the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary club, which is and will always remain my home for me.

“I thank those who made sure that I wore the colors of my heart team and those who managed the situation with availability and sharing in the last few weeks. I’ve learned a lot in these three years and I’ve found a football family among clubs, teammates and technical staff, who have supported and guided me along my path. It is thanks to you that I have been able to improve as a footballer and as a man.

“I understand that this goodbye can cause mixed emotions and it’s normal that there are some when you leave a big piece of your heart, but it’s important to remember that in football, as well as in life, changes sometimes cause growth for everyone.

“Now I want to thank my people: you who, like me, have red-black colors in your heart. I will never forget the South choirs, the 19th Scudetto, all the wonderful moments shared together and the love for our Milan.

“I wish you all, club and fans, the best for the future and I’m sure you will still do great things together. A warm hug, with the hope that it is not a goodbye, but an until we meet again.

“Go Milan. Sandro.”

Tonali is due on Tyneside later this week for an official St James’ Park unveiling and club media duties.

The Italian is Newcastle’s second summer signing following on fron Yankuba Minteh from Odense. The 18-year-old has since joined Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 season.