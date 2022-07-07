Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike edges closer to summer move after 'all parties' discuss transfer

Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike could finally be on the move.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:00 pm

The club backed away from a move for the striker after agreeing a fee with Stade de Reims, his club. Ekitike had stalled on a move to St James's Park, and Reims manager Oscar Garcia claimed earlier this month that the 20-year-old wanted to stay at the club.

Newcastle United's training ground set for familiar arrival

“He told me wanted to stay, but if there’s Real Madrid and Barcelona who come knocking (he may leave),” said Garcia. “I find Hugo calm. I spoke with him. He will have no problem staying at the club, and neither will I.”

Paris Saint-Germain also have an interest in Ekitike, and the Daily Telegraph claim that there have been talks between “all parties” this week.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have moved on to other targets, while striker Dwight Gayle has been training away from the first-team group along with midfielder Jeff Hendrick and defender Ciaran Clark ahead of expected moves away this summer.

Stade de Reims forward Hugo Ekitike celebrating a goal last season.
