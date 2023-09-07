Watch more videos on Shots!

Phillips has played just six minutes of competitive football so far this season and made just four starts in all competitions for City during the 2022-23 campaign following his £42m transfer from Leeds United last summer.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Phillips as they target a ‘No. 6’ midfielder. And i News have reported that Phillips would push for a loan move away from Man City in order to secure a potential Euro 2024 spot in the England squad.

Despite his lack of minutes over the past 12 months, the 27-year-old has been called-up to the England squad for the upcoming international matches against Ukraine and Scotland.

And when quizzed on his future at the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window, Phillips said: “My intention is to stay there.

“We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

“I cannot give it 12 months and say, ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave’. I came to Manchester City to win trophies and we won the trophies, but I didn’t play as much as I wanted to do.

