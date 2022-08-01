Newcastle United ‘target’ Leicester City duo amid James Maddison speculation as Magpies ‘show interest’ Arsenal winger

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged recently surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies improve Maddison bid

Newcastle have upped their bid for Leicester City’s James Maddison - according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle United have reportedly shown interest in Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

The Magpies saw a bid for the 25-year-old rejected by the Foxes at the end of last week but have seemingly not given up on their pursuit of the former Norwich City man and have submitted yet another offer to tempt Leicester into selling.

A fresh £45million bid with ‘staggered’ payments has been submitted by the Magpies with Maddison reportedly keen on a move to Tyneside.

Whilst Maddison seems their No.1 target, Newcastle have been linked with a couple more Foxes stars as they target a raid on Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Both Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes have also been suggested as potential targets for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Harrison reports

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also reportedly submitted another bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

According to Footmercato, Newcastle have submitted a £33.5million bid for the winger - although it is likely to take a fee closer to £40million to secure a deal.

Newcastle ‘interested’ in Arsenal star

Fresh reports have linked the Magpies with a move for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe as the Ivorian struggles to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

Pepe, who joined Arsenal in a deal worth over £70million from Lille in 2019, has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Emirates Stadium and has been linked with a move away from North London this summer.

Whilst reports suggest that Pepe is not too keen on a move to a mid-table side, Pepe has been tipped to join the Magpies with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that a move to Tyneside would ‘interest’ the 27-year-old:

“I think that mid-table clubs are interested in him, but I don’t think he’s interested in playing at that level of the Premier League,” Jones told GiveMeSport.