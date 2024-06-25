Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh could be sold by the end of the week.

Newcastle are reluctantly looking to sell the 19-year-old winger before the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline on Sunday, June 30. Minteh has not played for The Magpies since joining from Odense for around £7million last summer.

But a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign has seen the young Gambian attract plenty of interest early in the summer transfer window. Premier League club Everton looked to be favourites to strike a deal only for talks to break down as Newcastle walked away from the chance to sign striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from The Toffees.

Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma have also been linked with Minteh but the strongest interest now appears to be from France. Lyon have made an offer to sign the winger and are in talks with the player while Marseille are also interested.

Newcastle value Minteh at £40million but could consider a deal closer to £30million as it would still allow them to satisfy PSR.

According to reports in France from Foot Mercato, Minteh has ‘made his choice’ and would prefer to join Marseille over Lyon. This is despite Lyon competing in the Europa League next season while Marseille missed out on European football completely after finishing eighth in Ligue 1.

The report adds that the draw of new manager Roberto De Zerbi in aiding his development at Marseille.