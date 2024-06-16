Juventus 'looking for buyers' for Newcastle United transfer targets as Euro 2024 star awaits contract decision
Serie A giants Juventus are ‘looking for buyers’ for two players that have been linked with Newcastle United in recent weeks and are awaiting news on a contract offer make to another reported Magpies target.
United are looking for value for money in several deals as they continue to battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and have already achieved that aim with the free transfer addition of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who will officially join Eddie Howe’s squad when his Cherries contract comes to an end later this month. Although it would be considered more ambitious that Kelly’s capture, Newcastle have repeatedly been linked with a move for France star Adrien Rabiot as he enters the final fortnight of his current deal with Juve.
Links between the two clubs have been widely reported in recent months after the Magpies were said to be monitoring Juventus youngsters Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule - and the more unlikely links with former PSG star Rabiot have surfaced once again just months after the reported Manchester United target give some indication over how his future could pan out.
Speaking in March, the France star said: “I have not decided anything regarding my future. It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice. Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.
“I will wait to the end of the season, then we will discuss it with the club and at that moment I will see. For now, I am trying to remain concentrated, to recover from my injury, end the season well and prepare for the Euros. I am in no rush to make a decision. I must reflect carefully, seeing as I am reaching an important age in my career. I feel at my peak and it will be important to make the right choice.”
Despite stating he would make a firm decision over his future and respond to Juve’s contract offer ahead of Euro 2024, the next step in Rabiot’s career remains unknown as he focuses his attention on France’s tournament opener against Austria on Monday night. A report in Italian news outlet Gazetta Dello Sport has revealed Rabiot has been offered a three-year deal worth around £6.7m per season by the Turin giants and confirms Juve are also hoping to sell young duo Huijsen and Soule, who have both been linked with moves to Newcastle in recent weeks.
