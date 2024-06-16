Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United consider their next step in the summer transfer window.

Serie A giants Juventus are ‘looking for buyers’ for two players that have been linked with Newcastle United in recent weeks and are awaiting news on a contract offer make to another reported Magpies target.

United are looking for value for money in several deals as they continue to battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and have already achieved that aim with the free transfer addition of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who will officially join Eddie Howe’s squad when his Cherries contract comes to an end later this month. Although it would be considered more ambitious that Kelly’s capture, Newcastle have repeatedly been linked with a move for France star Adrien Rabiot as he enters the final fortnight of his current deal with Juve.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Links between the two clubs have been widely reported in recent months after the Magpies were said to be monitoring Juventus youngsters Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule - and the more unlikely links with former PSG star Rabiot have surfaced once again just months after the reported Manchester United target give some indication over how his future could pan out.

Speaking in March, the France star said: “I have not decided anything regarding my future. It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice. Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.

“I will wait to the end of the season, then we will discuss it with the club and at that moment I will see. For now, I am trying to remain concentrated, to recover from my injury, end the season well and prepare for the Euros. I am in no rush to make a decision. I must reflect carefully, seeing as I am reaching an important age in my career. I feel at my peak and it will be important to make the right choice.”