Newcastle United are now just one day away from their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Magpies take on local club Gateshead on Saturday, and Eddie Howe will be looking to see his men put the yards in, with the result not important at this stage of the summer. In the meantime, the club will be continuing to work on recruitment, with Newcastle needing to move smartly during this window to stay within Financial Fair Play regulations.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Diaby blow

With Newcastle seemingly prioritising Harvey Barnes, it seems Aston Villa could land one of their winger targets in Moussa Diaby.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Understand Aston Villa official bid for Moussa Diaby was €35m plus add-ons — this is the real fee. Bayer Leverkusen rejected but told the negotiations are still ongoing, deal ON.

“Diaby wants the move, he already said yes to Villa and Leverkusen are aware of that.”

Diaby has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park, but Howe appears to prefer a move for Leicester City star Barnes.

Felix latest

Eddie Howe is said to be keen on signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix this summer.

Felix is on the lookout for a new club after falling out with Diego Simeone early last season, leading to a loan move to Chelsea. Newcastle are unlikely to sign Felix permanently given the huge fee Atletico would likely command, but a loan move could be on the cards as the Magpies look to make the most of the loan market.