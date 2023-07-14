The Magpies will kick-off their season at St James’ Park and the stadium will look a little different when the ball gets rolling next month. That’s because the club has implemented a safe-standing section at the ground.

The safe-standing section will be at the South East Corner, more affectionately known as ‘Strawberry Corner’, of the ground and involve the lower section of block B and upper sections of blocks C, D, E and F. The club have invited existing season ticket holders to apply for a seat in this newly-created section and will ballot the places in this section if demand, as expected, exceeds the ‘small number of licensed standing places’ available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad