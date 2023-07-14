Newcastle United reveal major ticket update following St James’ Park change
Newcastle United face Aston Villa in their first Premier League game of the season on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies will kick-off their season at St James’ Park and the stadium will look a little different when the ball gets rolling next month. That’s because the club has implemented a safe-standing section at the ground.
The safe-standing section will be at the South East Corner, more affectionately known as ‘Strawberry Corner’, of the ground and involve the lower section of block B and upper sections of blocks C, D, E and F. The club have invited existing season ticket holders to apply for a seat in this newly-created section and will ballot the places in this section if demand, as expected, exceeds the ‘small number of licensed standing places’ available.
Season ticket holders have been sent emails by the club and offered the chance to apply for one of these spaces. With the season less than a month away, the club have informed supporters that the Box Office will contact successful applicants within the next seven days.