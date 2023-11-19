The latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as the January window comes into view

Newcastle United are enjoying a welcome break from action due to the international fixtures, as they hope to welcome some of their injured stars back ahead of next weekend's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Magpies have a lengthy injury list with a number of stars facing time out, although Eddie Howe will hope a break from domestic action will give some players a chance to feature when Chelsea visit St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle sit seventh in the table after 12 games, but are just six points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. As the Magpies look towards their clash with Chelsea, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours as the January window begins to edge into view.

Sheffield United 'enter race' for Newcastle target

Sheffield United are keen to make a move for Argentinian winger Benjamin Rollheiser in the January transfer window, according to reports. Argentina-based outlet Ole report the Magpies are exploring a move for the forward after opting against a transfer in the summer.

The player is reported to have a transfer value of £12m and would help the Blades in their bid against the drop while the player was also targeted by Sunderland during the summer. He has 13 goals and and six assists in 80 games for current side Estudiantes de la Plata.

Leonardo 'will leave' Santos

Newcastle United-linked Marcos Leonardo has been tipped by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to leave Santos in January. The Brazilian has been linked with the Magpies but is also said to be attracting interest from West Ham, Real Madrid and Roma.

