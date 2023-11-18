Newcastle United transfers: One Leeds United player believes his former teammate could be interested in a move during the January transfer window.

Patrick Bamford believes that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer in a bid to get more first-team football. Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent months and Bamford believes that his former teammate will be itching to get playing regular first-team football again.

Speaking on the My Mate’s a Footballer Podcast, Bamford said: “It’s tough for him, because he’s going from probably being one of the best players at Leeds to Man City where the best players in his position [with Rodri] is just like a metronome. There’s not even much you can say to him.

“When he comes into the team, they’re always going to draw comparisons between them. He’s obviously going to look at what he can do to get back playing – and whatever that means for him.

“This is one of those where the public say he should just be happy because he’s getting paid an absolute fortune, but there is no way, no matter how much you’re getting paid, you cannot be happy sitting on the bench.

“I think it is one where he is chasing to get back in the England team and any footballer is going to choose playing over getting that extra bit of money.”