The latest round of international fixtures has now well and truly brought the curtain down on the football season with players heading off for their well earned summer breaks.

However, there will be no rest for recruitment staff behind the scenes at Premier League clubs including Newcastle United who continue to be linked with multiple high profile deals. According to one report, the Magpies are said to be targeting a move for a player who is described as a ‘rising star’ in the German Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, there is an update on Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison who has been heavily linked with both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 21:

Newcastle United ‘targeting’ rising star from Germany

Per a report from The Telegraph, Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant is wanted by Newcastle United. It is claimed that the north east club are interested in ‘young players with some first-team experience’.

The report states that Scherhant would add to their pool of emerging talent to push for a first-team place at St James’ Park next season with the club competing domestically and in europe. The forward is 20-years old and made ten appearances for the Bundesliga side last season, scoring one goal which came in a 4-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach back in February.

James Maddison transfer latest amind Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur interest

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester City want a fee in excess of £50m for James Maddison, amid strong interest from Newcastle and Tottenham in the England international. It is claimed that the Foxes consider the 26-year old their ‘strongest asset’ in this transfer window and ‘will not be deterred from their valuation despite being relegated’.

