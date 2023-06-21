Newcastle United transfer ‘talks’ revealed – club exploring 'creative' deal

Hull City are in talks with Newcastle United over a move for Karl Darlow – but there is a big stumbling block.

Darlow – who spent last season on loan at the Championship club – is also wanted by Middlesbrough.

However, the 32-year-old’s Premier League wages are “unaffordable” for second-tier clubs, according to Hull vice chairman Tan Kesler.

"I've been speaking with Newcastle, and Karl as well," Kesler told Hull Live. "Karl's intention is to come and stay with us, but it's not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

"That's due to his personality, his achievements in the past, and, because of that, Newcastle have given him a very good contract, which is something above Championship's affordability.

"We're trying to be creative, and find ways to bring him on board. Neither Middlesbrough nor any other club without parachute payments can afford his full wages.

"We're all in the mix. We’d like to have him, and we’ve spoken to him – and he would like to come. Ideally, we would like to generate a creative solution both for Newcastle and us, but we're in discussions at the moment.

"At the moment, I can't tell you he is coming or he's not coming there are other clubs interested in him. If he really wants to come, like he did last season, understand what we are and be a part of it, I think he’ll use his judgement to make a call and be a part of us.

"If he doesn't, we have to find another goalkeeper that can complement Matt Ingram, who’s also a No.1 goalkeeper for us."

Goalkeeping options

Darlow, signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014, has two years left on his United contract.

The Northampton-born player was loaned out by Eddie Howe in January after the club signed free agent Loris Karius as cover for Nick Pope following an early-season injury.

United's head coach hopes to keep Martin Dubravka at St James' Park next season. The 34-year-old was recalled from a loan at Manchester United midway through last season.