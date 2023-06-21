News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Newcastle United transfer ‘talks’ revealed – club exploring 'creative' deal

Hull City are in talks over a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:46 BST- 2 min read

Hull City are in talks with Newcastle United over a move for Karl Darlow – but there is a big stumbling block.

Darlow – who spent last season on loan at the Championship club – is also wanted by Middlesbrough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the 32-year-old’s Premier League wages are “unaffordable” for second-tier clubs, according to Hull vice chairman Tan Kesler.

Most Popular

"I've been speaking with Newcastle, and Karl as well," Kesler told Hull Live. "Karl's intention is to come and stay with us, but it's not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

"That's due to his personality, his achievements in the past, and, because of that, Newcastle have given him a very good contract, which is something above Championship's affordability.

"We're trying to be creative, and find ways to bring him on board. Neither Middlesbrough nor any other club without parachute payments can afford his full wages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're all in the mix. We’d like to have him, and we’ve spoken to him – and he would like to come. Ideally, we would like to generate a creative solution both for Newcastle and us, but we're in discussions at the moment.

"At the moment, I can't tell you he is coming or he's not coming there are other clubs interested in him. If he really wants to come, like he did last season, understand what we are and be a part of it, I think he’ll use his judgement to make a call and be a part of us.

"If he doesn't, we have to find another goalkeeper that can complement Matt Ingram, who’s also a No.1 goalkeeper for us."

Goalkeeping options

Darlow, signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014, has two years left on his United contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northampton-born player was loaned out by Eddie Howe in January after the club signed free agent Loris Karius as cover for Nick Pope following an early-season injury.

United's head coach hopes to keep Martin Dubravka at St James' Park next season. The 34-year-old was recalled from a loan at Manchester United midway through last season.

Speaking late last season, Howe said: “I very much hope his future’s here. If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Related topics:Hull City