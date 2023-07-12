Newcastle United Women have completed the signing of Emma Kelly.

Middlesbrough-born Kelly – who represented England at youth level – had spent the past two years at Sunderland.

The 26-year-old has joined United in the wake of the team's promotion to the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division.

Kelly tweeted: "Delighted to have signed a professional contract with @NUFCWomen!!"

Newcastle Women manager Becky Langley said: "I'm very excited to work with Emma this season.

"I've known Emma for a lot of years, and she's a talented player. She will bring great leadership qualities from her experience in the WSL (Women's Super League) and Championship.

"Emma also played full-time in Iceland (with IB Vestmannaeyjar), which brings great experience."

United are also set to sign Gateshead-born winger Tyler Dodds, who spent last season at Sunderland.

Full-time move

Newcastle went full-time last month following promotion.

Speaking at the time, chief executive officer Darren Eales said: “This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family, and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond.

“Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success."

Newcastle United Women head coach Becky Langley. (Pic: Getty Images)

Langley said it was a "monumental" move for the team.

"This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women’s National League," said Langley.

"We hope to be a leading light in the movement towards professionalism in the women’s game, and inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.