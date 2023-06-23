Becky Langley has hailed the latest "milestone" for Newcastle United's women's team.

The club today revealed that Newcastle United Women, promoted to the third tier of women's football last season, will turn professional ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: "Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success."

Langley guided the team to the FA Women's National League Division One North title last season.

The long-term aim of co-owner Amanda Staveley is to have the club playing in the Women's Super League.

Turning professional is the bold next step for the women's team, which was brought into the "heart" of the club by Staveley last year, and Langley has reacted to the move on Twitter.

"Another huge milestone for North East women’s football," tweeted Langley. "The staff and players (past and present) who have driven this charge deserve so much credit here. Absolutely outstanding.