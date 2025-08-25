Joe Willock will be available to Eddie Howe for Newcastle United's clash with Liverpool | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s team to face Liverpool at St James’ Park has been confirmed.

As expected, Alexander Isak is not part of the squad after going public with his intention to leave Newcastle amid interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle head into the match following a goalless draw at Aston Villa in their opening Premier League match. Liverpool opened their title defence with a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Isak have dominated the transfer narrative this summer and, despite the striker not being involved, the media spotlight is firmly on the Monday Night Football clash at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United team news hint

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe said: “No, there's been no change. He won't be part of the squad.

“My wish is that he'd be playing on Monday night for us but he won't.

“I haven't seen him this week. I saw him last week and when I see him we speak as normal. There's no issues between us but it's a difficult situation for both sides and far from ideal for both parties.

“He's training later on detached from the group and then I'm in meetings. I'm sure we'll catch up at some stage.

“[Will the situation be resolved before the end of the transfer window?] I'm not a fortune-teller, unfortunately. I'd love to be, but I've got no way of knowing what will happen in the next few days in terms of trying to get some finality on the situation, so I'm in the same boat as everybody else, really.”

When asked about new signing Jacob Ramsey, Howe added: “He'll be available, touch wood, of course, we've still got training sessions to go before the game. But he's in a good place.

“He's been really impressive in his first couple of days. Really, really good technically, very intelligent.I think he's going to add a lot to the team. He's got standout qualities.”

But a surprise boost for The Magpies is the potential return of Willock after suffering a nasty injury during pre-season.

“Yeah, Joe trained Tuesday and Wednesday,” Howe said. “Small part Tuesday, bigger session on Wednesday and trained really well.

“So great to see him back so early. I think when he went down in the game [v K-League XI], I thought he was going to be out longer term.

“It didn't look a good injury, just the way he went down. But credit to him, back fit and looking good.”

Newcastle United name unchanged side from Aston Villa draw

Although Isak remains out, Newcastle are boosted by the return of midfielder Joe Willock from injury with 18-year-old winger Park Seung-soo dropping off the bench.

New signing Jacob Ramsey is also amongst the substitutes and could make his debut from the bench this evening with Emil Krafth dropping out. Eddie Howe has given a full home debut to £55million summer signing Anthony Elanga, who started last weekend’s draw at Villa Park.

Newcastle have gone unchanged from their previous game with summer signing Malick Thiaw remaining on the bench as another centre-back option.

NUFC XI v Liverpool: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Thiaw, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley, Botman