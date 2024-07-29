Malick Thiaw's agent responds to ‘incorrect’ transfer reports amid Newcastle United links
Thiaw has been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout the summer with the German international emerging as one of their top targets. With both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles currently sidelined with ACL injuries, Eddie Howe’s side could do with defensive reinforcements this summer.
However, Thiaw’s agent, Gordon Stipic, has revealed that reports Newcastle have agreed a fee with AC Milan for the defender are ‘incorrect’. As quoted by Sky Germany, Stipic said: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is false and incorrect. Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumours.”
AC Milan are expected to announce the signing of RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic in the coming days with the Serbian expected to compete with Thiaw for a starting spot at the San Siro. Thiaw is currently in the USA with his club on their pre-season tour.
There have been varying reports on how much a move for him would cost this summer, meanwhile. Tutto Mercato claim that £25m could be enough to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, whilst fresh reports last week indicated that Milan would hold out for at least £33m.
Sky Germany reporter, Patrick Berger, also claims that the defender is ‘very happy’ at the Serie A club and that there has been ‘no agreement’ over a fee for Thiaw.
