Castore co-founder issues Newcastle United statement after new kit launch

Newcastle United will go back to the future next season – with a "retro" home kit.

The Premier League club, which will be sponsored by Saudi Arabian company Sela from next season, today revealed its 2023/24 home jersey.

United's shirt, again made by Manchester-based manufacturer Castore, will go on sale tomorrow.

The black-and-white shirt, which will be worn by the club's players in the Champions League next season following last term's fourth-placed finish, features a "1980s retro-inspired collar".

A statement read: "The new kit features a 1980s retro-inspired collar and remains traditional, featuring the club’s iconic black and white stripes – celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under manager Eddie Howe."

Newcastle signed a long-term deal with Castore in 2021 when the club was still owned by Mike Ashley, and this is the third home shirt made by the firm.

Castore co-founder Tom Beahon said: “We're incredibly proud to reveal the latest Newcastle kit for the upcoming 23/24 campaign.

"This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season.

“The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the side take on Europe next season, and will be hoping they can continue the impressive feats they have thus far achieved since Eddie Howe joined the club.”

Bruno Guimaraes models Newcastle United's new home kit.

Peter Silverstone, United's chief commercial officer, said: "We're excited by the launch of our 2023/24 home kit, which we know will inspire both our men's and women's players on the pitch and our incredible fanbase off the pitch.

"Castore has done an incredible job to design a sleek and modern kit that taps into our rich club heritage.

"I think our fans will also be delighted with the way Castore have incorporated our new front-of-shirt sponsor, Sela, into this fantastic design.