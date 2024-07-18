Newcastle United tease new 2024-25 Adidas bespoke design ahead of official release

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
Newcastle United players have been sporting new pre-match training gear while at the Adidas Headquarters this week.

Newcastle will be at Adidas HQ in Herzogenaurach until Saturday, July 20 as Eddie Howe’s squad take part in a pre-season training camp.

While doing gym work this week, Newcastle’s players have been spotted wearing the new pre-match training tops for the new 2024-25 season. The bespoke design features black ‘magpie’ feathers with teal detailing on a white background.

The design has been well-received by supporters on social media. Newcastle’s pre-match kits have previously gone on general sale and in 2022-23, it was even worn for a Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to avoid a kit clash.

Newcastle’s new Adidas home shirt was released on June 7. The away and third shirts will be announced later this summer with design details already leaked.

Newcastle’s 2024-25 away kit will be a throwback to the iconic 1995-96 Adidas away kit that featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim. The third kit, set to be released in August, will be white with a black and green trim that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt.

A key difference to the third kit will be the change of club crest back to the design used from 1983 to 1988.

Adidas had 15-year partnership with the club from 1995 to 2010 and have returned on an initial five-year deal starting this summer. It is understood the deal is worth upwards of £30million per-season to Newcastle and is seeing the club shop undergo significant refurbishment over the summer with a temporary club shop currently in place opposite St James’ Park.

