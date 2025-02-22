Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been using a new ball in training this week in preparation for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest (2pm kick-off).

The match at St James’ Park will see Newcastle use Nike’s new 2024-25 Premier League x Nike Flight Ball for the first time this season. The ball design is a throwback to the T90 Aerow I that was used from 2004 to 2006 in the Premier League.

The new ball was used for the first time in Aston Villa’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday night and will remain for all matches until the end of the season. The design celebrates Nike’s 25th anniversary as the Premier League’s Official Ball Supplier.

It will see Nike go out in style with Puma set to take up the mantle of Official Ball Supplier for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

An official Premier League statement issued this week read: “As the Premier League heads into spring, the third 2024/25 Premier League x Nike Flight Ball makes its way on to pitches for the business end of the season.

“This launch continues to celebrate Nike’s 25th year as the Official Ball Supplier for the Premier League, with an iconic re-imagined third ball – inspired by Nike Total 90 footballs of the past with its innovation of the present.

“Built with Aerowsculpt technology with grooves debased into the casing, this allows the air to travel seamlessly around the ball delivering truer flight. It is crafted with shorter seem length to allow for a sweeter touch.”

The change has made its way onto training pitches around the Premier League with Newcastle players this week using the new Total 90 inspired ball at Darsley Park in preparation for Sunday’s crucial match at St James’ Park. Footage released from Newcastle’s training session shows the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes with the ball.

‘Big game’ for Newcastle United on Sunday

Newcastle will use the ball for the first time in a competitive setting on Sunday as third-placed Nottingham Forest visit St James’ Park. The Magpies sit six points behind Forest in seventh in the Premier League table and will be looking to bounce back from a poor run of league results to close the gap and get their push for Champions League qualification back on track.

Looking ahead to the game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's a massive game for us. Teams above us in the league. We're chasing Nottingham Forest down. They've had a brilliant season.

“So, if we don't look at it that way, there's a problem. We can't underestimate the challenge. This is a huge game.

“ The league is so tough and everybody’s expectations are different. We can only live in our world and our world is we have had some really good games and some frustrating ones.

“We just need to improve our game and be more consistent and that starts this weekend.”