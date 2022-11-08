The Central Coast Mariners forward has been named in Australia’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. Kuol will join Newcastle in January, and the plan is to loan him out to a club on the continent. The 18-year-old will need a work permit to play in English football.

Speaking in September, United head coach Eddie Howe said: "He’s a young player of huge potential. I think it’s a show from the club and myself where we want to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system.

"He’s had a dramatic rise, and he’s in a position where he excites everybody, but there needs to be some patience shown, and, touch wood, we’ll look after him, and he’ll go out on loan and develop. Hopefully, when he comes here, he can play a part in our future.”