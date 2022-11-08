News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United teenager gets World Cup call-up

Garang Kuol will go to the World Cup before he joins Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Central Coast Mariners forward has been named in Australia’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. Kuol will join Newcastle in January, and the plan is to loan him out to a club on the continent. The 18-year-old will need a work permit to play in English football.

Read More
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier issues injury update after Southampton win

Speaking in September, United head coach Eddie Howe said: "He’s a young player of huge potential. I think it’s a show from the club and myself where we want to go in terms of signing young players and trying to develop them in our system.

Most Popular

"He’s had a dramatic rise, and he’s in a position where he excites everybody, but there needs to be some patience shown, and, touch wood, we’ll look after him, and he’ll go out on loan and develop. Hopefully, when he comes here, he can play a part in our future.”

Central Coast Mariners forward Garang Kuol.
Eddie HoweAustraliaQatar