World Cup winning defender Frank Leboeuf has revealed that St James’ Park is ‘going to be hell’ for PSG on Wednesday night and has claimed that Newcastle must harness the energy from the crowd to stand a chance of defeating the reigning French champions. Leboeuf, who played at St James’ Park during his five years as a Chelsea player, believes that PSG will have to weather an early storm and that failure to do that on Wednesday night, could see them get ‘smashed’ by Eddie Howe’s side.

Speaking to CasinosEnLigne.com, Lebouef said: “PSG's Champions League group is tough, despite what people say. They're going to find a great atmosphere at St. James' Park - I experienced it and it was never easy. There'll be 52,000 in black and white cheering Newcastle on.

“Newcastle are at their best when they play like the old-fashioned English sides: long-balls, pressing, and fighting spirits. With 52,000 crazy Geordies backing them up, PSG need to stay focused or they'll get smashed.

“If Luis Enrique and PSG cope with the first 15 minutes, then they can reverse the momentum, but it's going to be hell for the early stages. If Newcastle start well and score early on, I can see PSG losing it. However, I think that's the only way Newcastle can win.”