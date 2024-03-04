Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have released ticket information for supporters heading to the Etihad Stadium for the Magpies’ FA Cup Quarter Final clash against Manchester City. Eddie Howe’s side face a fourth-straight away game in this competition having seen off Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers on the road to make it this far.

Newcastle fans have been allocated Level 2 and Level 3 of the South Stand and are entitled to around 8000 tickets in total - as per FA rules that dictate away fans can be allocated up to 15% of a stadium’s capacity. The Magpies are expected to be backed by another huge away following for the game on March 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, unlike Premier League games, there is no cap on ticket prices and thus Newcastle fans will be forced to pay more than £30 for a ticket with prices for a regular adult ticket beginning at £35 in Level 3. Supporters wanting a ticket in Level 2 will have to pay £37.50. Senior & Young Person tickets are £2.50 cheaper in each level whilst Under-18’s are priced at £27.50 (Level 2) and £17.50 (Level 3).

Tickets will go on sale to supporters with 25+ loyalty points from 11am on Monday morning. There will be a further points drop at 4pm whilst the usual ballot system will also be in operation.