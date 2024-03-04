Official Newcastle United decision made ahead of Man City FA Cup clash
Newcastle United have released ticket information for supporters heading to the Etihad Stadium for the Magpies’ FA Cup Quarter Final clash against Manchester City. Eddie Howe’s side face a fourth-straight away game in this competition having seen off Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers on the road to make it this far.
Newcastle fans have been allocated Level 2 and Level 3 of the South Stand and are entitled to around 8000 tickets in total - as per FA rules that dictate away fans can be allocated up to 15% of a stadium’s capacity. The Magpies are expected to be backed by another huge away following for the game on March 16 (5:30pm kick-off).
However, unlike Premier League games, there is no cap on ticket prices and thus Newcastle fans will be forced to pay more than £30 for a ticket with prices for a regular adult ticket beginning at £35 in Level 3. Supporters wanting a ticket in Level 2 will have to pay £37.50. Senior & Young Person tickets are £2.50 cheaper in each level whilst Under-18’s are priced at £27.50 (Level 2) and £17.50 (Level 3).
Tickets will go on sale to supporters with 25+ loyalty points from 11am on Monday morning. There will be a further points drop at 4pm whilst the usual ballot system will also be in operation.
Newcastle United have won just once at the Etihad Stadium since it opened back in 2006 with their sole win coming almost a decade ago when Alan Pardew’s side knocked the Citizens out of the 2014/15 League Cup courtesy of goals from Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko. City did the league double over Newcastle this season, however, the Magpies did knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Carabao Cup back in September.