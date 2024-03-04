Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United scored a 3-0 win over Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon courtesy of strikes from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and a first goal in black and white for Tino Livramento. Gordon and Isak put the Magpies 2-0 up at the break before Livramento completed a comfortable victory in stoppage time.

Livramento was introduced as a second-half substitute when Kieran Trippier limped off with a calf injury. However, despite losing their captain, Newcastle were able to remain solid at the back and still retained a threat on the break with the former Southampton man.

In scoring Newcastle’s third, Livramento became the 20th different player to net for the Magpies this season in all competitions. The 21-year-old’s last league goal came all the way back in October 2021 during a 2-2 draw between Southampton and Burnley.

Speaking to the Gazette, Livramento described his feelings as his 861 day wait between league goals finally came to an end: “I’m very happy to score my first goal here in-front of the home crowd. Just buzzing really.

“I was waiting for the picture in front of me to develop. Ant [Gordon] made an unselfish run to take a few players away from me and I thought I’d just go myself.

“It’s a big thing to come here, put in a big performance and get the result we wanted and having the crowd behind us definitely helps. We’re already looking forward to our next challenge.