Newcastle United star ruled out for 13 matches as Eddie Howe confirms injury blow

Tino Livramento Newcastle United injury: Eddie Howe has provided an update on one of his side’s major injury concerns.

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento is facing an extended spell on the sidelines following his knee injury picked up during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Many feared the worst when Livramento, who had previously been sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury before joining Newcastle, was stretchered off at St James’ Park.

Howe wasn’t able to provide a clear update on Livramento straight after the match or even before Newcastle’s Champions League clash away to Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels, Belgium.

Livramento didn’t make the trip as expected with Howe stating in his pre-match press conference: “We're still awaiting feedback on the extent of his injury, but I think apart from that we're okay.

“I’m better off waiting before giving any indication on that because that could be a mistake. Let’s wait and see in the next couple of days.”

Eddie Howe provides NUFC injury update

Following Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Union SG, Howe was asked again about Livramento’s condition following further assessment on Tuesday.

“Yeah, so from [Tuesday], Tino, we think, will be at roughly around six to eight weeks,” he explained. “Which is probably positive from where we were after the [Arsenal] game, thinking it might be months.

“So yeah, we're probably looking, not this international break, but maybe the next one he could be back. So certainly more positive, yeah, than we initially feared.”

How many matches will Tino Livramento miss for Newcastle United and England?

Livramento has already missed one match due to injury and stands to miss at least another eight for The Magpies before the November international break.

In addition to his nine games ruled out at club level, the 22-year-old will also miss England’s matches against Wales and Latvia in October as well as Serbia and Albania in November.

It will see Livramento miss at least 13 matches in total as a result of his injury, as he will hope to be back in contention for the Manchester City home match on November 22, but even that could prove to come too soon for the right-back.

Newcastle United injury news

In addition to Livramento, Newcastle also have Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey sidelined due to injury.

Wissa hasn’t featured for Newcastle since his £55million transfer from Brentford due to a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo last month. Jacob Ramsey joined Newcastle from Aston Villa in August for £39million but suffered an ankle injury in his first start against Leeds United and hasn’t been seen since.

Both players are expected to miss Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off) but are expected to be back in contention for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on November 18, after the international break.