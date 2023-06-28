£4m Chelsea transfer clause to play a major part in fresh Newcastle United offer

Newcastle have targeted Southampton right-back Tino Livramento as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defensive options this summer. The 20-year-old joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 and went on to make 32 appearances in his first season at the club before an ACL injury limited him to just two appearances in 2022-23.

The Magpies have reportedly offered £23million for the England Under-21 international, according to The Athletic. But a deal could be scuppered by clauses Chelsea included into £4million the deal they agreed with Southampton two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea have a £38million buy-back clause that comes into effect this summer transfer window. But the Blues are unlikely to trigger the clause as they also have a significant sell-on percentage should Southampton sell Livramento.

Chelsea’s sell-on clause will make things more difficult for Newcastle when agreeing a deal with Southampton. If the £23million offer was accepted, only £15million would go to Southampton with Chelsea netting £8million.

But Newcastle have proposed a cash plus player deal of £15million plus out-of-favour winger Ryan Fraser.

Fraser is available to leave Newcastle this summer after being made to train with the Under-21s side for the second half of the 2022-23 season. He has two-years left on his contract at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad